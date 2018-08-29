App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atkins diet for working professionals

Atkins diet is a low-carb diet, usually recommended for weight loss. Let’s find out some of the dietary essentials for working professionals.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Imagine, you being asked to lose weight without giving up on meats or mayonnaise-laden sandwiches? If doing this sounds unbelievable, here's a diet that could help you shed the excess fat, without giving up on some of proteins and fat. This diet came into existence as a result of Robert Atkins' efforts to solve his own overweight condition.

Digging deep into the diet, you need to first understand the role of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates in ones diet and how the body derives energy out of what we eat. Atkins' theory puts a cap on carbs intake and substitutes it with protein and fat.

When the carbs are squeezed out of your system, the body automatically switches to an alternate source of energy - fat and protein. This way, you facilitate weight-loss under this mechanism.

The first stage of the diet includes primary vegetables, grains, cereals, legumes, nuts, fruits, starchy vegetables and any other food item or ingredient which is high in carbs. Once the weight loss is initiated, you can start adding the nutrient-rich carbs to your diet.

Keep following the routine until you are close to attaining your desired weight goal. In the second stage, you can start adding a few starchy vegetables, legumes, and whole grains back to your meals.

Finally, when you feel that you have achieved your desired weight goal, you can then gradually add other ingredients back to your diet.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 08:04 pm

tags #Atkins diet #Diet foods #Health and fitness #Health is wealth #Losing weight #Moneycontrol health #New diets #Staying fit

