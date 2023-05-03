AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import Enhertu for breast cancer treatment

AstraZeneca Pharma India is the local arm of the British-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Pharma India on May 3 said it has received clearance from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import and sell Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, also known as Enhertu, which is used in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

"AstraZeneca Pharma India has received a permission in Form CT-20 to import for sale and distribution of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (Enhertu) 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder for concentrate for solution for infusion from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Through this approval, Enhertu is indicated for the treatment of "adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer" who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen, it added.

"The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) solution of 100mg/5mL in India for the specified indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any," AstraZeneca Pharma further noted.

'Durable responses'

Enhertu, an antibody-drug conjugate, is being used in the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in a number of countries globally. It received clearance from the European Union's drug regulator in January this year.

In a recent trial, Enhertu showed clinically meaningful and durable responses across multiple HER2-expressing tumour types, said AztraZeneca, the UK-headquartered parent entity of AstraZeneca Pharma, in a release issued in March.

The drug "met the prespecified target for objective response rate" and "demonstrated durable response across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumours in heavily pretreated patients", it noted.

