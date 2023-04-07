 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are your lips turning dark? Try these expert-approved home remedies, tips and tricks

Nivedita
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

World Health Day 2023: Your lips could be turning dark due to various reasons, including your eating, drinking or smoking habits. Check these tips and tricks to care for your lips

Lips do not have oil glands, which makes them more susceptible to damage and requires extra care (For representation only) (Image: Pixabay)

Are you concerned about your lips turning dark? Don't worry! Just like our skin, lips also require care and nourishment. Lip hyperpigmentation, which causes lips to lose their natural colour and turn dark or grey, can be caused by various factors.

Note that lips are only covered with three to five layers of cells and, hence, its thin skin is more vulnerable to damage such as darkness, dryness, dullness, and discoloration. Also, it is important to understand that the part where we apply lipstick is called the vermillion which doesn’t have sweat or oil glands like the rest of our skin. This makes lips more prone to UV rays and pollution damage.

Apart from pollution and sun rays, there could be many other factors that result in lips turning black. Dr. Madhuri Agarwal, Founder & Medical Director of Yavana Aesthetics Clinic in Mumbai, lists some common reasons why lips turn dark. "One common cause of dark lips is sun exposure. Lips, being thin and sensitive, are more susceptible to UV rays, which can stimulate the production of melanin, resulting in darkening of the lips. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can also cause lip darkening, as female sex hormones can stimulate pigment-producing cells," she says.

Dr Madhuri adds, "Vitamin deficiency, especially of Vitamin B12, can also result in sudden lip darkening. Smoking is another culprit, as nicotine in tobacco can transfer to the lips and trigger melanin production. Certain medications, like such as minocycline and anti-malarials, and allergies to toothpaste or medications can also cause lip darkening. The most common toothpaste allergy symptom is cheilitis, which means inflammation of the lips. Skin disorders such as lichen planus and lack of water intake can also contribute to dark lips. Additionally, lip biting and lip licking can irritate the skin and lead to lip darkening."