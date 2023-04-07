Are your lips turning dark? Try these expert-approved home remedies, tips and tricks

Are you concerned about your lips turning dark? Don't worry! Just like our skin, lips also require care and nourishment. Lip hyperpigmentation, which causes lips to lose their natural colour and turn dark or grey, can be caused by various factors.

Note that lips are only covered with three to five layers of cells and, hence, its thin skin is more vulnerable to damage such as darkness, dryness, dullness, and discoloration. Also, it is important to understand that the part where we apply lipstick is called the vermillion which doesn’t have sweat or oil glands like the rest of our skin. This makes lips more prone to UV rays and pollution damage.

Apart from pollution and sun rays, there could be many other factors that result in lips turning black. Dr. Madhuri Agarwal, Founder & Medical Director of Yavana Aesthetics Clinic in Mumbai, lists some common reasons why lips turn dark. "One common cause of dark lips is sun exposure. Lips, being thin and sensitive, are more susceptible to UV rays, which can stimulate the production of melanin, resulting in darkening of the lips. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can also cause lip darkening, as female sex hormones can stimulate pigment-producing cells," she says.

Dr Madhuri adds, "Vitamin deficiency, especially of Vitamin B12, can also result in sudden lip darkening. Smoking is another culprit, as nicotine in tobacco can transfer to the lips and trigger melanin production. Certain medications, like such as minocycline and anti-malarials, and allergies to toothpaste or medications can also cause lip darkening. The most common toothpaste allergy symptom is cheilitis, which means inflammation of the lips. Skin disorders such as lichen planus and lack of water intake can also contribute to dark lips. Additionally, lip biting and lip licking can irritate the skin and lead to lip darkening."

Dr. Sonali Chaudhary, a Dermatologist at Aesthetic Medicine, warns that heavy metals from lipstick can potentially have adverse effects on the lips. These heavy metals can be absorbed through the pores of the lips, leading to darkening of the lips and potentially being ingested internally. "The lips do not have oil glands, which makes them more susceptible to damage and requires extra care," she adds. It is well-known that lipsticks and other cosmetics use lead, cadmium, and chromium as colourants or preservatives. While these are considered safe in small amounts, doctors say repeated and prolonged exposure to them can lead to health problems. For instance, if lead is ingested or absorbed over time, it can lead to toxicity. Cadmium and chromium are also known to have potential health risks when ingested or absorbed in significant amounts. Related stories World Health Day 2023 | Personalized medicine and the future of diagnostics and drug therapy

World Health Day 2023 | Who's afraid of the annual medical check-up?

World Health Day 2023 | The benefits of aromatherapy, healing with fragrances Home remedies to avoid lip darkening Ageing and dry lips have the tendency to make the lips darker as compared to well-moisturised lips sealed with sun protection. You can avoid over-licking and apply olive oil as it contains oleocanthal which has anti-inflammatory properties similar to an ibuprofen tablet. Use a scrub made of honey and sugar. Mix it well and use it with your finger once in 10 days. Honey contains polyphenols (antioxidant) and reduces melanin production. You could also rub tomato juice as it contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that works on sun-damaged lips. If you want a natural tint to your lips, apply beetroot or pomegranate juice. Moisturise your lips by applying rosehip or almond oil. Make a lip mask by mixing honey, yogurt, turmeric, and rose. Yoghurt contains probiotics (healthy bacteria) while rose contains lightening agents that work by inhibiting tyrosinase activity. (It also reduces melanin production).

Nivedita is a Delhi-based journalist who writes on health, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment. Views expressed are personal.