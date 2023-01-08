 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All you need to know about Tata Mumbai Marathon

Shrenik Avlani
Jan 08, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST

Mumbai Marathon returns after two years to the city, on January 15. Its ambassador this year is the Jamaican sprint great and Olympic medallist Yohan Blake. Here's a ready reckoner

Tata Mumbai Marathon will be held on January 15. (Photo: Twitter)

The Mumbai Marathon began 20 years ago, but this year will see the 18th edition of the race, as it had to be cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 55,000 participants will take to the streets for the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 15, 2023 (the marathon is held on the third Sunday of January).

This year’s event will feature the full marathon, half marathon, 10k, Dream Run, Senior Citizens Run and Champions with Disability run. The ambassador is the Jamaican sprint great and Olympic medallist Yohan Blake.

Jamaican sprint great and Olympic medallist Yohan Blake is the ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. (Photo: Twitter)

Owing to infrastructure work in the city, there are some changes, including the half marathon starting point, post-race medal collection and race routes. Also, this year different races have different post-finish line holding areas.

Here’s what you need to know, including the best place to catch the runners, and how to get to the start line on race day: