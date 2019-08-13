App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for ophthalmic solution

The drug is indicated in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on August 13 said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Dorzolamide Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution. The drug is indicated in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Trusopt Ophthalmic Solution, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Dorzolamide Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 2 percent, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Close

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said Dorzolamide Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 2 per cent, has an estimated market size of USD 35 million for twelve months ending December 2018.

related news

The company currently has a total of 101 ANDA approvals (89 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from the USFDA, it added.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 2.17 percent lower at Rs 533.50 apiece on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 10:42 am

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Companies #Health #India #USFDA #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.