How to off-set the festive season and party (weight) gains

Diwali to December is one nonstop festival and by the time the New Year rolls in, most regret the unwanted gains that start to show on the weighing scale and in how our clothes fit us.

However, a little setback like this is not uncommon in anyone’s fitness journey and should not be a cause for alarm, say fitness coaches and medical experts.

Let bygones be bygones and instead focus on how to get back on track and shed all evidence of excesses over the last couple of months, they add. To begin, stop feeling guilty; it doesn’t help.

“Eating must be seen an emotion and it is natural to express your happiness during these good times with friends and family with food as it brings joy,” says Pallavi Barman, Mumbai-based lifestyle coach and brand custodian at HRX. And you should not feel any guilt about being happy.

Before we get into what to do to reverse the gains, here are some mistakes to actively avoid:

Avoid extreme diets

Do not punish yourself, says nutritionist and coach Shannon Beer. So, do not turn to extreme diets or starve yourself back to your ideal shape or weight. “That’s dangerous and harmful. It would likely cause more harm in the long run than do you any good,” she says.

“Instead focus on setting an intention for how you would like to feel after the festive season. Have a plan in place to return to your health and fitness goals. In terms of food, to start with, cover your essential needs first and then consider adding the foods you like on top of that. Including a lean source of protein (such as paneer, chicken, fish, tofu) and some vegetables with each meal is a great start,” Beer says.

Avoid compensatory exercise

Staying active is important but trying to offset overeating with exercise can be a futile and harmful pursuit, says Beer.

Doing extra exercise to make up for extra eating during the festivals is not a great idea, as over-exercising can be harmful for our bodies, says Simrun Chopra, coach and founder of Nourish With Sim.

“Despite the mantra ‘no pain, no gain’ being a motivator for some, it can become dangerous when taken to an extreme. Impulsively starting to exercise, overdoing it and neglecting to rest can expose you to the negatives of exercise. In addition to being more likely to sustain injuries, extra exercising can leave you feeling weak, tired and dehydrated,” Chopra explains. “Trying to exercise to compensate for what you eat [and drink] creates a message that ‘food must be earned’ or ‘exercise is your punishment’ — none of these are true.”

Now, the to-dos.

Have a goal

The best way to lose the extra pounds and inches is to start by setting yourself a goal. It works pretty much like the financial goals that you set for yourself. When there is a goal, there is a motivation, reason, accountability and trackability.

The goal shouldn’t be to overhaul everything nor should it be something too big, advises Beer. Just as you won’t set yourself a goal to grow your portfolio 2x in one month, be realistic and set yourself fitness goals that are achievable.

Start small.

“It can be far more effective to focus on small changes at a time,” says Beer. “Identify your weaknesses, then prioritise the most important things to work on… rather than taking on too much and giving up.”

Next, make your goal specific. Don’t just say that you would exercise more often. Have a clear idea of how many times you would work out in a week, what time of the day you would do it and for how long. Not only make your goal specific, but make it measurable and keep track of it.

Have a plan to achieve the goal

It helps to have a plan as to how you’d go about achieving your goals. Like with your financial goals how you plan how you would diversify your investments and when you would invest where, you need to have a similar plan in place for your health and fitness goals too. Say, if you plan to run a half marathon in a certain target time, you must have a daily training plan, including rest days, for a certain number of weeks to be able to achieve the goal. The plan should be detailed enough to tell you the distance you need to run and at what pace. No matter what your goals, you need to have a similarly detailed plan in order to achieve them.

Stick to routine and do what you enjoy

Now that the festive season is over, get back to your regular routine with the some exercise laid out in your programme without trying to over-compensate. Also, it is better to have a goal that is something you enjoy doing or can do rather than something to avoid. If it is weight training that you like, include those workouts in your plan instead of something that you dislike like, say, running. “Staying active is important but this should be done in ways that are enjoyable for each person,” says Beer.

Anticipate disruptions

You need to remember setbacks are likely to happen. Things don't always go to plan and that's okay. “Being able to pick yourself up after a setback is a crucial part of making progress. Rather than criticising yourself, try to be less judgmental and more open about the experience. If you ate more than you had intended, why is that the case? If you're too busy criticising yourself, you might find it difficult to pinpoint areas of improvement. Treating each setback as a learning experience will help you to keep moving forwards,” says Beer.

There will be days when you just may not find the time to do the workout as per your plan. But instead of sulking about it, try to do a part of it. Missing a session once in a while is not the end of the world nor would it derail your pursuit.

Be conscious of what you eat

Finally, just because the party season is over, it doesn’t mean you are going to stop eating or indulging altogether. “You don’t need to completely let go of your favourite treats altogether, just swap them with something healthier,” says Chopra. “Unhealthy snacks such as sweets, namkeens and cookies should be avoided. If you are hungry and need a snack, opt for real foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, etc. These are all filling snacks that do not contain added sugar or unhealthy fats, both of which lead to weight gain. Be mindful of the quality of food you eat by avoiding fried and unhealthy delicacies.”

Packed juices and other calorie-rich beverages contribute a significant amount of sugar and can also lead to weight gain so they are best avoided. And, if you now an indulgent office dinner is coming up, try keeping the remaining calories in your day lower by switching your snacks to a single portion of fruit.