6 super seeds you should be eating for more power in your work day

Are you one of those who loves fruits but hates the seeds? If yes, then you might be losing out on essential nutrients which might slow you down in the long run if you are a working professional. Not only are some seeds very beneficial for your health, but they also make for a tasty snack with your evening tea.

Seeds are great sources of fiber since they contain healthy monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and many important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. When consumed as part of a healthy diet, seeds can help reduce blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure. We have listed some seeds for you which are highly beneficial that should not see the bottom of your bin.

Watermelons are delicious, and while its seeds might not be as tasty or juicy as the flesh, they help in maintaining heart health and boosting immunity. As bitter as they may be, papaya seeds are an excellent source of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, and also help aid digestion.

Pumpkin seeds are high in magnesium and antioxidants and known to improve bladder health while reducing the risk of certain cancers. Flax seeds are a highly nutritious addition to a healthy diet, and you can add them to smoothies, dal, salads or just roast and consume them.

Sunflower seeds have antioxidant properties and are helpful in controlling high blood pressure. Chia seeds are very similar to flaxseeds because they are also good sources of fiber and omega-3 fats, along with a number of other nutrients.

Disclaimer :

The health tips, diet or exercise advice mentioned in this article is not intended as medical diagnosis or treatment. If you have any medical condition please seek professional advice