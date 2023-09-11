5 diseases that are genetically influenced and can be transmitted from one generation to the next

Specific gene mutations, like BRCA1 and BRCA2, substantially increase the likelihood of developing breast, ovarian, and other cancers (Image: Canva)

Did you know that your genes carry instructions that influence everything from your physical traits to your predisposition to certain illnesses? From determining the colour of your eyes to regulating how your cells metabolise nutrients, these genes direct the body on how to function and grow. Additionally, it also plays a vital role in determining your susceptibility to various health conditions and diseases.

It is often said that some diseases are known to pass on genetically, which means they can be inherited from one generation to the next through fertilisation.

Here is a list of five such diseases that are genetically influenced:

Cystic fibrosis: It is a condition caused by a faulty protein in the body. This defective protein has widespread effects on the body's cells, tissues, and the glands responsible for producing mucus and sweat.

It impacts the lungs and the digestive system and can clog airways, thus leading to breathing difficulties. It also results in recurring respiratory problems and pulmonary infections. The condition may affect the digestive system, making it harder for the body to absorb nutrients from food, potentially resulting in malnutrition and other related health issues.

Huntington's disease: Huntington's disease (HD) is a hereditary condition that can be passed from one generation to the next through a genetic mutation in a specific gene. When a parent has HD, each child has a 50 per cent chance of inheriting the chromosome 4 copy carrying the HD mutation. If a child doesn't inherit this mutation, they won't develop the disease and cannot transmit it to their offspring in the future. Since the genetic trait is dominant, even if the child inherits one copy of the gene (from either parent), it can result in cognitive and psychiatric disorders.

Sickle cell anemia: Sickle cell anaemia (SCA) is the most common inherited blood disorder. It is characterised by recurring pain episodes, chronic hemolytic anaemia, and severe infections, often beginning in early childhood. The red blood cells usually have a biconcave shape. Still, in this scenario, they become sickle-shaped when the body experiences a decrease in oxygen levels. These cells are not able to carry enough O2 to all body parts. Such patients are advised not to put themselves in situations that may cause treating problems, like going up to high altitudes or heavy exercises.

Haemophilia: Hemophilia A and B are the most prevalent and severe hereditary bleeding disorders. They occur due to deficiencies in the proteins factor VIII and factor IX, respectively. If you have haemophilia, you might experience prolonged bleeding episodes, whether you have experienced trauma or not, and the severity depends on the factor activity levels. The bleeding may not stop as quickly as it does in the gentry. Queen Victoria of England was believed to have been a carrier of this gene and passed it on to her progenies.

Breast cancer and other hereditary cancers: Specific gene mutations, like BRCA1 and BRCA2, substantially increase the likelihood of developing breast, ovarian, and other cancers. These inherited mutations can significantly impact a person's lifetime cancer risk. For instance, women with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations have a much higher chance of developing breast cancer, often at an earlier age than the general population. Additionally, these mutations also increase the risk of ovarian and other cancers.

What can be done?

The best way to prevent such diseases in the child is to discuss a family history of such conditions with your healthcare provider. You can explore genetic studies that aid in identifying probable issues in your offspring and taking measures to be cautious about the same.

Those with a family history of diseases like these must consult the doctor regularly to notice any changes that may be identified early, which can help prevent complications, especially in cases like breast cancer.