1,50,000 SHCs, PHCs to be transformed into Ayushman Bharat-health and wellness centres by December 2022

Representational image (Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

A total of 1,50,000 sub-health centres and primary health centres will be transformed into Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres (AB-HWCs) by December 2022, the Centre said on Saturday, stressing that it is working towards effective COVID-19 management in rural India.

The Union Health Ministry, in a statement, said there is a widespread network of government health facilities in rural areas. As on March 31, 2020, there are 1,55,404 sub-health centres (SHCs) and 24,918 primary health centres (PHCs) in rural areas and 5,895 urban PHCs across the country.

Regulatory nod for conducting clinical trials of Colchicine on COVID-19 patients: CSIR

"A total of 1,50,000 sub-health centres and primary health centres in urban and rural areas will be transformed to Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres (AB-HWCs) by December 2022 and deliver comprehensive primary health care that includes preventive and health promotion at the community level with continuum of care and which is universal, free and close to community in rural and urban areas, with focus also on wellness," it said.

The ministry said free essential diagnostics are provided – 14 diagnostic tests at HSC level and 63 diagnostic tests at PHC level and free essential medicines are provided – 105 medicines at SHC level and 172 medicines at PHC level.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

To date, about 50.29 crore people have accessed care in these AB-HWCs. About 54 per cent of them are women, the ministry said. It highlighted that more than six million teleconsultations have been done through the e-Sanjeevani Platform and out of this, 26.42 lakh teleconsultations have been done at the HWCs.