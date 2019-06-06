App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 06:11 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Cup 2019: Keki Mistry, Ashutosh Bishnoi and other top businessmen share memories attached with cricket

Moneycontrol spoke to some of India’s top businessmen to find out if they were attached to the sport.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
There is no denying that India is a cricket-crazy nation and almost every individual, young and old alike, are in love with the sport.

Now that the biggest stage, the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup has commenced, Moneycontrol spoke to some of India’s top businessmen to find out if they were equally attached to the sport.

HDFC CEO, Keki Mistry; Mahindra Mutual Funds CEO, Ashutosh Bishnoi; Puma India MD, Abhishek Ganguly and Angel Broking CMO, Prabhakar Tiwari share their most memorable moments in cricket.

Watch the video for more...
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #Business #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #video

