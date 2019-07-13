App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Cup 2019: 5 Cricketers who played their last world cup

While a number of records have been shattered in the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, some of these record-breakers have played in their last World Cup tournament.

With the final encounter on July 14, cricket's most awaited tournament will draw to an end.

While a number of records have been shattered in the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, some of these record-breakers have played in their last World Cup tournament.

In this video, we take a look at some of them.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 10:28 am

tags #2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #video

