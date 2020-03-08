App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women's Day Special | Making way for women in top roles

In this video, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra speaks with Bani Anand to dissect why we find very few women in the real estate sector and what challenges await them in the near future.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the past decade, there has been a massive rise in women's contribution not only to their own careers, but also to the economy. However, there are still many sectors where we find very few women in leadership positions. One of them is the real estate sector.

One woman, though, who is breaking all glass ceilings in this sector is Bani Anand. She heads the Women's Wing at the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) and is also a founder of All About Eve.

In this video, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra speaks with Anand to dissect why we find very few women in the real estate sector and what challenges await them in the near future.

Watch the video for more

First Published on Mar 8, 2020 10:00 am

tags #video #Women's Day Special

