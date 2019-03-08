Women’s Day 2019 | Delivering equality one parcel at a time

The sight of a woman delivering your parcel might have become more commonplace today, but this Women’s Day we take you behind the scenes of Even Cargo, India’s first women’s only e-commerce organisation which trains these women.

And as we discover, getting women to deliver parcels is not just about giving them financial freedom, but it is also about breaking gender stereotypes and giving women equal access to public spaces.

They may not look it, but these girls are trailblazers in their own right.

Watch the video for more.