Why are vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19?

The third phase of India’s vaccination drive is underway, over 12,71,29,113 doses have already been administered. But the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. Even Dr Manmohan Singh who was inoculated was found covid positive. Doctors blame lack of social distancing, improper use of mask and vaccination hesitancy for the surge. According to experts, 70% of the population needs to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

