What do Mumbaikars think about revocation of Article 370

The bill to revoke the articles was passed in Rajya Sabha on August 5.
Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 revoked Article 370 ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The state of Jammu and Kashmir will now be bifurcated into two union territories -- Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.Moneycontrol's Nilanjan Dey asked the people of Mumbai about their opinion on the central government's decision.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 08:49 pm