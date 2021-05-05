eye-on-india Watch: How soon can you get your hands on the Covid-19 vaccine in India? On April 28, when vaccination opened for people belonging to the age group between 18-45 years, most of those who registered through the CoWin app, didn’t get slots. And on May 1, only 12 out of India’s 36 states and union territories had enough vaccines to begin the inoculation. Now, the question on everyone's mind is when will we get the vaccine.