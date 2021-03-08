eye-on-india Watch: Founder Bhavish Aggarwal on how Ola is building the world's largest electric scooter factory in India Months after announcing an investment of Rs 2,400 crore to set up an electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu, Ola Electric is moving at full speed. Moneycontrol visited the site, being pegged as the world's largest electric scooter factory, at full production. It has a capacity to manufacture 10 million units a year when it is completed. Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on the scale of his ambition, his plans to make 4-wheelers, why there will be an appetite for millions of scooters and his thoughts on Tesla.