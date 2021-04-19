MARKET NEWS

Watch | Delhi couple abuse cops for stopping them for not wearing masks

Delhi couple abuse cops for stopping them from not wearing masks. The couple can be seen shouting at the cops for stopping their car. The couple seemed unaware of the rule that masks are mandatory even when travelling in your own car. The agitated couple continue to heckle the cops. Watch the video to know more.

