eye-on-india Vaccine hesitancy has turned to vaccine desperation: Dr Sudarshan Ballal Manipal Hospitals chairman Sudarshan Ballal shares his views on India's vaccination rollout on episode 6 of Moneycontrol Masterclass "We started off with a bang, had some of the largest vaccination manufacturers in the world. In the beginning, there was significant vaccine hesitancy. We were under-utilised in the first part of the vaccine drive. Now, we see a vaccine desperation. But, I think there is a question on vaccine supply, it would have been better if we had a more aggressive vaccine policy,. I do not believe we need to make vaccine free for everyone. We should not subsidise the rich, there should be a two-tier system and the government already has that," he said.