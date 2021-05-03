MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More

eye-on-india

This is a war-like situation: Fortis CEO on COVID-19 in India

India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks to fight Covid. How can it meet this demand? Hear out Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi ​of Fortis Hospital. "When there is a war you draft civilians. This is a war like situation. Workforce can be increased to couple of lakh immediately if we deploy nursing graduates, and close to 60000-70000 foreign medical graduates, who are waiting for exams. They can be given extra credits. There are many MBBS doctors, who are preparing for post graduation. Between then we can get couple of lakhs immediately."

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.