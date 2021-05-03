eye-on-india This is a war-like situation: Fortis CEO on COVID-19 in India India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks to fight Covid. How can it meet this demand? Hear out Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi ​of Fortis Hospital. "When there is a war you draft civilians. This is a war like situation. Workforce can be increased to couple of lakh immediately if we deploy nursing graduates, and close to 60000-70000 foreign medical graduates, who are waiting for exams. They can be given extra credits. There are many MBBS doctors, who are preparing for post graduation. Between then we can get couple of lakhs immediately."