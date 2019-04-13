The Moneycontrol Show │ Tax planning, new ITR forms, market strategies

It's the new financial year and it's definitely a great time to plan your finances and investments. Gautam Nayak, prominent chartered accountant helps us kick start our tax-planning by explaining the various deductions we can get for expenses.

The tax department last week notified new Income-Tax Returns (ITR) forms for financial year 2020. The new forms will require taxpayers to disclose more. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol shares with us what are these changes and what are the key things one must keep in mind before filing returns this year.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.