The Moneycontrol Show │ Tax planning, IMD forecast, market strategies

Watch the video to know about tax planning, IMD forecast and more
In our personal finance segment, we'll continue with our series on tax planning. Today we'll be focusing on the various tax proofs that you can collect through the year to give tour employers. Gautam Nayak, prominent Chartered Accountant shares an insight.
India's Met department this week has given its forecast for the South-West monsoon rains. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol shares what the IMD prediction indicates and how will that impact food prices and growth.Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 01:40 pm