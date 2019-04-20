App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 02:48 PM IST

The Moneycontrol Show │ Tax planning, IMD forecast, market strategies

Watch the video to know about tax planning, IMD forecast and more

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In our personal finance segment, we'll continue with our series on tax planning. Today we'll be focusing on the various tax proofs that you can collect through the year to give tour employers. Gautam Nayak, prominent Chartered Accountant shares an insight.

India's Met department this week has given its forecast for the South-West monsoon rains. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol shares what the IMD prediction indicates and how will that impact food prices and growth.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Business #Market news #personal finance #The Moneycontrol Show #video

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

