you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show │ Mutual funds, election expenditure, market strategies

Watch the video to know about mutual funds, election expenditure and more.

It's the new financial year and it's definitely a great time to plan your finances and investments. Kayezad Adajania joins in to share why is it the best time to invest in Mutual Funds.

As India goes to polls in less than a week, it is important to note what does it cost to conduct the world's largest democratic exercise.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.

 
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Business #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Market news #Mutual Funds #Politics

