The Moneycontrol Show │ Mutual funds, election expenditure, market strategies

It's the new financial year and it's definitely a great time to plan your finances and investments. Kayezad Adajania joins in to share why is it the best time to invest in Mutual Funds.

As India goes to polls in less than a week, it is important to note what does it cost to conduct the world's largest democratic exercise.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.