The Moneycontrol Show │ Estate Planning, EV Policy, Market Strategies

This week, in our personal finance segment, we explore the process of making an error-free will and how to overcome psychological barriers. Gaurav Mashruwala shares key insight.
Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme will be implemented from April 1, 2019. Gaurav Choudhury, shares insight on how will the scheme put electric vehicles in the fast lane.Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 10:12 am