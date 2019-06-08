App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show │ Debt funds, US withdraws GSP, market strategies

Watch the video to know whether you should you stay away from debt funds? What are the implications of the US withdrawing GSP? And the latest market strategies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
This week, in our personal finance segment, we discuss about the risk factor one needs to keep in mind while investing in debt funds. Debt funds have garnered attention in the last few months for all the wrong reasons. Payment defaults, rating downgrades have spiked concerns of liquidity crunch in the NBFC sector. This has resulted in huge losses in the NAVs of debt funds. Should investors stay away from investing in debt funds ? Kayezad Adajania shares an insight.

The US has decided to roll back export incentives to India provided under Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) from June 5. In our macro segment, Gaurav Choudhury elaborates on what are the implications of this rollback and what's the way forward.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week for us and also shares a heads-up on the cues to watch out for in the coming week.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Business #Market news #personal finance #The Moneycontrol Show #video

