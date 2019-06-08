The Moneycontrol Show │ Debt funds, US withdraws GSP, market strategies

This week, in our personal finance segment, we discuss about the risk factor one needs to keep in mind while investing in debt funds. Debt funds have garnered attention in the last few months for all the wrong reasons. Payment defaults, rating downgrades have spiked concerns of liquidity crunch in the NBFC sector. This has resulted in huge losses in the NAVs of debt funds. Should investors stay away from investing in debt funds ? Kayezad Adajania shares an insight.

The US has decided to roll back export incentives to India provided under Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) from June 5. In our macro segment, Gaurav Choudhury elaborates on what are the implications of this rollback and what's the way forward.