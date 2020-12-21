"\"500\" Status: Internal Server Error" The Indian Companies That Made The Most From Atmanirbhar Bharat

The Indian companies that made the most from Atmanirbhar Bharat

PM Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat call was aimed at making India and its people self-reliant. The relief package, several other stimulus announcements including the PLI scheme have proved beneficial for many companies across sectors. Watch this video to about five companies that have gained the most from Atmanirbhar Bharat.

