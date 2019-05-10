Sustained orders will help us achieve $10 bn revenue in FY20: HCL Tech CFO

HCL Technologies reported the fastest pace of revenue growth among the industry in fiscal year 2019. The company’s revenue grew 11.8% to $8.63 billion in FY19 which surpassed the company’s own growth guidance.

The company has also given a robust revenue guidance of 14-16% for FY20 in constant currency terms.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra, Prateek Aggarwal, CFO of HCL Technologies said, “Consistent order wins will help us achieve higher revenue growth as well as our $10 billion revenue target for FY20.”

Margin guidance for financial year 2020 has however been reduced by 100 basis points to 18.5-19.5%.

The management also indicated that deal ramp-ups and digital investments have led to cut in margin guidance.

The company will continue to invest in its Mode-2 business while being on the lookout for small acquisitions to strengthen its business.

The stock price of HCL Technologies fell sharply despite robust revenue growth guidance. The street was disappointed with lower margin guidance, decline in Q4 profits and lower than estimate organic growth guidance.