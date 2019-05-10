App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sustained orders will help us achieve $10 bn revenue in FY20: HCL Tech CFO

The company has also given a robust revenue guidance of 14-16% for FY20 in constant currency terms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

HCL Technologies reported the fastest pace of revenue growth among the industry in fiscal year 2019. The company’s revenue grew 11.8% to $8.63 billion in FY19 which surpassed the company’s own growth guidance.

The company has also given a robust revenue guidance of 14-16% for FY20 in constant currency terms.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra, Prateek Aggarwal, CFO of HCL Technologies said, “Consistent order wins will help us achieve higher revenue growth as well as our $10 billion revenue target for FY20.”

Margin guidance for financial year 2020 has however been reduced by 100 basis points to 18.5-19.5%.

The management also indicated that deal ramp-ups and digital investments have led to cut in margin guidance.

The company will continue to invest in its Mode-2 business while being on the lookout for small acquisitions to strengthen its business.

The stock price of HCL Technologies fell sharply despite robust revenue growth guidance. The street was disappointed with lower margin guidance, decline in Q4 profits and lower than estimate organic growth guidance.

Watch the video for more
First Published on May 10, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #Business #earnings #HCL Technologies #Market news #Results #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK: With 4 wickets down, will Pant come to ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college is a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian d ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

SBI Sold Electoral Bonds Worth Rs 3,622 crore in March & April, Shows ...

Gunfight Between ULFA(I), Security Forces Along Assam-Arunachal Border ...

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Gets Bumper Opening, Avengers Endgame Continues ...

Gambhir Using 'Duplicate' for Campaigning, Claims AAP; Manish Sisodia ...

Uttar Pradesh Reports Maximum Model Code Violations

Minority Panel Asks Sam Pitroda to Apologise Over 'Hua Toh Hua' Remark ...

US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy w ...

Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attenti ...

Body Scanners to Replace Metal Detectors at Mumbai Airport

Sill lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with V ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Lok Sabha polls: In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav hopes to hand 'embarrassi ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Did Rajiv Gandhi use INS Viraat as his 'personal taxi' like Modi says? ...

IIP contracts after 21-months gap: What does disappointing factory out ...

Madrid Open: Gael Monfils' tricks and flicks fall short yet again as F ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.