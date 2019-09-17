Stock Market Classroom with Udayan Mukherjee | How do analysts come up with price targets for stocks

Price target is the future value of the security provided by the analyst on the basis of which investors take a decision on whether to buy or sell the stock.
Have you ever wondered how market analysts come up with a specific price target for a stock?
Price target is a prediction of the future value of a stock provided by analysts on the basis of which investors take a decision to either buy or sell the stock.Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor of CNBC-TV18, decodes how short, medium and long-term price targets are predicted. He also explains how accurate each of these price targets is.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 01:04 pm