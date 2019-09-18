Stock Market Classroom with Udayan Mukherjee | Here's how analysts predict earnings of companies

Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor of CNBC-TV18, decodes the process behind the estimates given by the analysts.
Every earnings season before the results are out, there are multiple predictions of what the earnings could be by equity analysts.
Have you wondered how analysts come up with these numbers and how accurate they are?Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor of CNBC-TV18, decodes the process behind the estimates given by the analysts.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 09:49 am