Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X 2020 - here's what we expect

Royal Enfield’s urban cruiser Thunderbird 350X is due for an update soon. It has been spotted repeatedly under testing and its spy shots reveal most of the updates the company has made in the motorcycle.

The upcoming Thunderbird 350X is expected to borrow the new-gen Classic 350’s brand new engine. The spy shots suggest that the engine head has increased in size, which could mean the motorcycle will have more than 346CC as was the case in the previous-gen motorcycle.

It also indicates the motorcycle will be more powerful and torquier than its predecessor. The chain drive has also been shifted to the right like the 650 twins. Though it is not confirmed, it is speculated that the new Thunderbird 350X will receive a six-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield gets a new double-cradle frame, though it carries forward its telescopic forks. The gas-charged pair of shock absorbers in the back, however, will be replaced with conventional units. The motorcycle will also get dual-channel ABS as standard, with a single disc brake on both wheels.

The spy shots reveal that the motorcycle retains its overall silhouette, but the signature twin-pod instrument cluster of the motorcycle seems to be replaced with a single-pod unit. The Thunderbird 350X could also borrow its switchgear from the Classic 350.