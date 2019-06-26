App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Zomato, Swiggy charge more for food vs restaurant menus

The delivery companies inflate food prices of dishes offered by restaurants on the online platform, this is when the given restaurant does not pay commission to the companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Food tech giants Swiggy and Zomato might be charging customers more money than the actual price charged by restaurants.

The delivery companies inflate food prices of dishes offered by restaurants on the online platform, this is when the given restaurant does not pay commission to the companies.

Whether the practice is illegal or not cannot is a matter of debate given to lack of policy in food delivery, but it certainly means that customers are not aware that they are being charged extra by the companies.

Close

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay exposes the business strategy of the food delivery giants.

Watch the video for more.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #price hike #restaurants #Swiggy #video #Zomato

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.