Reporter's Take | Zomato, Swiggy charge more for food vs restaurant menus

Food tech giants Swiggy and Zomato might be charging customers more money than the actual price charged by restaurants.

The delivery companies inflate food prices of dishes offered by restaurants on the online platform, this is when the given restaurant does not pay commission to the companies.

Whether the practice is illegal or not cannot is a matter of debate given to lack of policy in food delivery, but it certainly means that customers are not aware that they are being charged extra by the companies.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay exposes the business strategy of the food delivery giants.