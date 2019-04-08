Reporter's Take | Zomato food delivery helps net revenue surge to $206 million

Zomato revenues jumped three-fold to $206 million for the year ended March, even as it reported a loss of $294 million.

The company had posted revenue of $68 million in the previous fiscal year. The company said the loss was mostly on account of the food delivery business in India.

Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out the reason behind the growth in revenue.