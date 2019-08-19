Reporter's Take | Zomato calls for 'truce', asks restaurants to stop #LogOut campaign

On August 17, online food delivery platform Zomato requested restaurant owners to stop the #LogOut campaign amid escalating tensions over deep discounts offered by food aggregators.

Over 1,200 restaurants from major Indian cities de-listed from dine-in programmes until August 17, as hoteliers had to bear the brunt of discounts offered to customers.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra chats with Priyanka Sahay to find out what's happening at Zomato.

3 months at 289