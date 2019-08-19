Reporter's Take | Zomato calls for 'truce', asks restaurants to stop #LogOut campaign

Over 1,200 restaurants from major Indian cities had de-listed from dine-in programmes offered to customers as hoteliers had to bear the brunt of the discounts.
On August 17, online food delivery platform Zomato requested restaurant owners to stop the #LogOut campaign amid escalating tensions over deep discounts offered by food aggregators.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra chats with Priyanka Sahay to find out what's happening at Zomato.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 05:16 pm