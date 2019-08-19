App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Zomato calls for 'truce', asks restaurants to stop #LogOut campaign

Over 1,200 restaurants from major Indian cities had de-listed from dine-in programmes offered to customers as hoteliers had to bear the brunt of the discounts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On August 17, online food delivery platform Zomato requested restaurant owners to stop the #LogOut campaign amid escalating tensions over deep discounts offered by food aggregators.

Over 1,200 restaurants from major Indian cities de-listed from dine-in programmes until August 17, as hoteliers had to bear the brunt of discounts offered to customers.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra chats with Priyanka Sahay to find out what's happening at Zomato.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 05:16 pm

