Reporter's Take | Will 'teaser loans' make a comeback?

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said the lender will be seeking clarification from the RBI to see if it can offer teaser loans.
State Bank of India (SBI), is making an attempt to bring back the so-called 'teaser loans'.
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said the lender will be seeking clarification from the RBI to see if it can offer such loans.
Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in a conversation with Parnika Sokhi to understand what these loans are and why the lender seems keen to bring them back.
Watch the video for more. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 07:53 pm