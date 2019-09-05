Reporter's Take | Will government ban e-cigarettes?

The draft ordinance has proposed a maximum punishment of up to one-year imprisonment along with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against first-time violators.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is heading a panel to decide upon an ordinance banning nicotine delivery systems or ENDS.
This comes after the Delhi High Court stayed Health Ministry's advisory issued in August 2018, asking states' drug controllers not to approve any new e-cigarettes and restrict the sale and advertisements of e-cigarettes, under Section 3 (b) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Himadri Buch to understand more about the government's plan for e-cigarettes.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 05:09 pm