Reporter's Take | Will a stressed asset fund help complete stuck projects?

Over the last few weeks there has been talk that the government may unveil a set of measures that may include a stressed asset fund for the real estate sector, especially aimed at bailing out stalled housing projects where lakhs of homebuyers have invested their hard-earned money and have not received possession for over a decade.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Pramiti Lonkar talks to Vandana Ramnani to find out more about this.Watch video for more.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 07:24 pm