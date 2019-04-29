Reporter's Take | Why PepsiCo’s tussle with Gujarat farmers has become a hot potato

Four Gujarat-based farmers were sued by PepsiCo India Holdings Private Limited (PIH) for growing a hybrid potato variant -- FC5 -- which the firm claims to have exclusive rights to produce by virtue of a Plant Variety Certificate they acquired.

The company has demanded Rs 1 crore from each of the farmers.

Stanford Masters gets in a conversation Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out why the multinational corporation is suing these four farmers.