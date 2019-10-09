Reporter's Take | Why average deposit rates for public sector banks are moving up

The latest data on the Weighted Average Domestic Term Deposit Rates (WADTDR) released by the Reserve Bank of India suggests that the rates are going down for private and foreign banks.

However, the opposite has been observed in the case of public sector banks, where the rates have actually gone up between June and August.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Parnika Sokhi to understand why the term rates are moving in opposite directions in case of the public and private sector banks.