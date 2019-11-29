Reporter's Take | Why Amazon Prime Video is betting on comedy

Nobody imagined that an Indian politician, a musician and actors could do stand-up comedy.But, Amazon Prime Video's new show, One Mic Stand, brought Dr.Shashi Tharoor, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Vishal Dadlani and Bhuvan Bam to make their stand-up debut.In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Maryam Farooqui to understand why Amazon is betting big on comedy.