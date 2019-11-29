Reporter's Take | Why Amazon Prime Video is betting on comedy

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Maryam Farooqui to understand why Amazon is betting big in this genre.
Nobody imagined that an Indian politician, a musician and actors could do stand-up comedy.
But, Amazon Prime Video's new show, One Mic Stand, brought Dr.Shashi Tharoor, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Vishal Dadlani and Bhuvan Bam to make their stand-up debut.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Maryam Farooqui to understand why Amazon is betting big on comedy.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 05:07 pm