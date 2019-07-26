App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | WhatsApp set to launch payments services later this year

The messaging platform currently has over 400 million users in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp global head Will Cathcart confirmed that the popular messaging platform would launch a payments service in India later this year.

WhatsApp began testing its payment system last year with one million users in the country. The messaging platform currently has over 400 million users in the country.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol’s Priyanka Sahay to discuss Whatsapp’s plans to launch payments services in India and the issues that have been plaguing its launch since last year.
