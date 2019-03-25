Reporter's Take | What to expect from Apple’s event on March 25

Apple is set to hold an event on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

Reports suggest the tech giant is set to launch a video streaming platform to compete with the likes of Netflix and Prime Video. It could also announce the release of as many as 15 original shows.

M Saraswathy gets in a conversation Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out more about the event and what is likely to be launched there.