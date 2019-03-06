Reporter's Take | US firms try to attract rich Indians with EB-5 visas

With EB-5 opening up access to cheap long-term funds, US private equity and real estate firms are increasingly chasing investors in Asian countries such China, India, Vietnam and South Korea, home to large number of high-net worth individuals to raise funds.

While the proposition is attractive, analysts advise investors to choose right projects, as many EB-5 investors, who lacked proper due diligence were duped in the past by investing into projects that never gave them any returns.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to discuss EB-5 immigration programme and how the PE and real estate companies are using it.