Reporter's Take | Unitech projects may be completed by NBCC

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Sakshi Batra talks with Vandana Ramnani about NBCC taking over Unitech's projects.
The Supreme Court had directed the central government to come up with a proposal to finish the stuck projects of Unitech group on July 5.
The government may propose that National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) take over the construction of the group as a project management consultant.In this episode of Reporter's Take, Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to understand what the government's proposal to
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 03:01 pm