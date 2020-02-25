Reporter's Take | TV sales at all-time low

TV sales have witnessed a consistent decline over the past two quarters and were at an all-time low by end-December. The industry expected sales to pick up during Diwali and ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, but sales declined during both events.

With increased competition in the market, especially from Chinese players, going ahead, prices could come under pressure.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out why there has been a consistent decline in TV sales.