App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | TV sales at all-time low

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out why there has been a consistent decline in TV sales.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TV sales have witnessed a consistent decline over the past two quarters and were at an all-time low by end-December. The industry expected sales to pick up during Diwali and ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, but sales declined during both events.

With increased competition in the market, especially from Chinese players, going ahead, prices could come under pressure.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out why there has been a consistent decline in TV sales.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 02:49 pm

tags #mobile handset makers #price hike #television sales #TV segment #video

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.