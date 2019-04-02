Reporter's Take | This Saudi oil giant is the most profitable company on Earth

M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out more about the Aramco's profit.
Saudi Aramco is the world's most profitable company ahead of Apple and Google, according to its recently revealed financials.
The company was secretive about their numbers but they disclosed the details to raise money from the international bond market.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 06:01 pm