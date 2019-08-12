App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | The way ahead for Zomato and its delivery agents

The online food service firm said that it is trying to resolve the issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Zomato is in the news yet again, as few delivery partners of the company in Kolkata have protested against delivering pork and beef.

Last month, the company took a stand against a customer who had refused to accept food delivered by a non-Hindu partner. Zomato in reply had said that food has no religion, it is a religion.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out the way forward for the company and its delivery agents.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #startups #video #Zomato

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.