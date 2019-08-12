Reporter's Take | The way ahead for Zomato and its delivery agents

Zomato is in the news yet again, as few delivery partners of the company in Kolkata have protested against delivering pork and beef.

Last month, the company took a stand against a customer who had refused to accept food delivered by a non-Hindu partner. Zomato in reply had said that food has no religion, it is a religion.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out the way forward for the company and its delivery agents.

3 months at 289