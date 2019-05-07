Reporter's Take | TCS sued by second US company for illegal IP use

In this edition of Reporter's Take, Vaibhavi Khanwalkar explains the case between the two IT companies.
US based Computer Sciences Corp sues Tata Consultancy Services for stealing a software called 'Vantage'. TCS denied the claims in a response, saying that the US company is trying to disrupt its business relationship with Transamerica.
In conversation with M Saraswathy, Vaibhavi Khanwalkar explains the case between the two IT companies.Watch video for more.
First Published on May 7, 2019 05:16 pm