Reporter's Take | Tata Motors to phase out vans

Tata Motors has decided to phase out multi-seater people carriers such as Ace Magic and Magic Iris as it won't be upto the next generation safety features and crash norms which India will adopt in less than two months.

The company has decided not to upgrade the cars as it will be very expensive.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar chats with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out why the company is taking such a step.