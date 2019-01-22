App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Tata Motors readies launch of Harrier

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's auto expert, Swaraj Baggonkar, to discuss the launch and specification of the Tata Harrier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tata Motors is set to launch its flagship SUV, Harrier on January 23.

It is touted to be Tata's flagship model after Nano. It will mainly rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Tucson and the Mahindra XUV500.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's auto expert, Swaraj Baggonkar, to discuss the launch and specifications of the Tata Harrier.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Auto #Reporter’s Take #SUV #Tata Motors #Technology #video

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.