Reporter's Take | Swiggy Stores will deliver groceries to your doorstep

Food delivery start-up Swiggy is all set to launch Swiggy Stores that will deliver household items like groceries, flowers, medicines etc to your doorstep, within an hour.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company will be launching a pilot program in Gurugram and has partnered with 3,500 stores to provide the service.

Moneycontrol's Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find more about the company's latest venture.