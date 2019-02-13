Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Swiggy Stores will deliver groceries to your doorstep

The food delivery startup will launch a pilot program in Gurugram soon and has partnered with 3,500 stores to provide the service.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Food delivery start-up Swiggy is all set to launch Swiggy Stores that will deliver household items like groceries, flowers, medicines etc to your doorstep, within an hour.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company will be launching a pilot program in Gurugram and has partnered with 3,500 stores to provide the service.

Moneycontrol's Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with  Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find more about the company's latest venture.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Business #India #Startup #Swiggy #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.